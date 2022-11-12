Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along.
State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond.
The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look forward to jointly submitting a proposal for Intermountain and Desert Wind Corridors” as part of the Federal Rail Administration’s long-distance service study.
The Desert Wind was an Amtrak long-distance passenger train route that ran from 1979 to 1997. It operated from Chicago to Los Angeles as a section of the California Zephyr, an Amtrak long-distance passenger train route that's still in service today.
“The proposed Desert Winds corridor will strengthen connections between metropolitan centers of Salt Lake City, Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada,” the transportation departments' joint letter states.
The Intermountain route, which the joint letter states would “strengthen connections between metropolitan areas of Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise,” was formerly known as the Pioneer Route, a long-distance Amtrak passenger route established in June 1977 that operated from Salt Lake City to Seattle, with stops in Pocatello, Shoshone, Nampa and Boise along the way. The route also provided connectivity to Portland and other Pacific Northwest cities.
Both the Desert Wind and Pioneer routes were discontinued in 1997 following reductions in federal operating support.
The Federal Rail Administration officially launched the Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service Study in September. The study aims to evaluate both the restoration of daily long-distance intercity rail passenger service and the potential for new Amtrak long-distance routes, the FRA says. This study will ultimately create a long-term vision for long-distance passenger rail service and identify capital projects and funding needed to implement that vision.
Long-distance routes are statutorily defined as those that are over 750 miles, between endpoints that Amtrak operates, according to the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act of 2008.
“Over the next year, we’ll be engaging with and listening to stakeholders, including transportation and rail partners, federally recognized tribes, and communities as we evaluate how to better connect people with long-distance rail services,” the FRA says. “This is the first time that many communities, partners, and stakeholders will be included in a study of this magnitude, and we are committed to forming diverse and inclusive groups in every region.”
Engagement for the Long-Distance Service Study began in September 2022 and will conclude in late 2023, the FRA says.
The Amtrak long-distance route survey is part of the FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program, which aims to establish a pipeline of projects ready for funding – allowing them to be implemented faster and with greater coordination than ever before, the FRA says. The program will serve as a key mechanism for directing federal investments and technical assistance toward new or improved intercity passenger rail services across the nation.
The study was mandated as part of President Joe Biden's signing of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November 2021. The historic legislation made the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, including $1.8 billion for the Corridor ID program.
The study is required to evaluate any Amtrak long-distance routes that were discontinued, including both the Desert Wind and Pioneer routes, and will specifically focus on routes that will link and serve large and small communities as part of a regional rail network, advance the economic and social well-being of rural areas of the United States, provide enhanced connectivity for the national long-distance passenger rail system, and reflect public engagement and local and regional support for restored passenger rail service, the FRA says.
Not only would the restoration of the Pioneer Route provide an affordable method of intercity transportation, something many Idahoans could have benefited from this past summer with the exorbitantly high gas prices, but it’s also a more efficient method of transportation.
According to the 2021 U.S. Department of Energy Data Book, Amtrak's passenger trains are 46 percent more energy efficient than traveling by car and 34 percent more energy efficient than domestic air travel.
Dan Cravens, a local economist and clinical assistant professor of management at Idaho State University’s College of Business, says the restoration of the Pioneer Route would likely mean the passenger train would stop in downtown Pocatello, where the city's former passenger rail depot still exists, and this would provide an added economic boost to the many businesses in the downtown area, particularly restaurants.
“Depending on how long the train stopped, a stop in downtown Pocatello could provide a pretty decent opportunity for some of the businesses to capitalize,” Cravens said. “People get out and do some quick shopping or grab something to eat before hopping back on the train.”
Cravens said the restoration of the Pioneer Route could bring some competition to the existing modes of transportation between Pocatello and Boise, primarily bus travel, and the Gate City and Salt Lake City, specifically air travel.
For optimal success, a restored Pioneer Route would include twice-daily train departures, providing an opportunity for those traveling for business in addition to leisure travelers, Cravens added.
The joint letter from the transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada follows a similar letter supporting the restoration of Boise to Salt Lake City passenger rail service that Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and over 30 other Idaho officials sent on Sept. 2 to Amit Bose, an administrator with the FRA.
Last year, Blad said this about a revival of passenger rail service connecting more of the West, “A restored Amtrak Pioneer Route would be a great thing for Pocatello and is something I support.” He added that it would not only benefit Pocatello but also other cities in East Idaho. As evidenced by the large number of East Idaho officials who signed the letter calling for the restoration of the route, others obviously agree.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho has also long been a proponent of restoring passenger rail service in the Intermountain West, especially the Pioneer Route.
Crapo and Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon in 2008 co-sponsored a bill that required Amtrak to study the feasibility of restoring certain routes, including the Pioneer Route. The study was conducted and concluded that it would cost approximately $400 million to restore the Pioneer Route. The Great Recession caused the effort to fizzle out.
Crapo told the Idaho State Journal this in September when asked about the push to revive the Pioneer Route: “Idahoans and residents of the Mountain West would benefit from exploration into providing more reliable, safe and affordable means of transportation. An intercity (passenger) rail service would add another element of healthy transportation infrastructure aimed at promoting economic growth and improving personal mobility and quality of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.