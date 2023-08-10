POCATELLO — People spoke out in favor and against two potential bond proposals regarding the future of fire-damaged Highland High School during a community forum held at Century High School on Tuesday evening.
About 75 local residents attended the forum, with a little more than a dozen of them providing feedback or posing questions to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees and district officials including Superintendent Doug Howell and Director of Business Jonathan Balls.
Following the meeting, the school district posted a list of frequently asked Highland bond proposal questions to its website at sd25.us/departments/communications/news-details/~board/press-releases/post/future-planning-faqs.
The first of the two proposals includes renovating Highland High School at its current location with significant enhancements and adding an improved gym facility at Century High School.
Some of the additional considerations associated with this option include increasing Highland’s enrollment capacity from its current 1,500 students to 2,000 students and expanding and enhancing Highland’s gym and activity space as well as its auditorium to facilitate increased capacity. The increase in Highland’s enrollment capacity is needed as part of the district’s future planning, district officials said.
The school district estimates this option would require the passage of a $42 million bond.
If approved with a 10-year term, homeowners in the district would pay about $50 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and the bond would carry about $8.1 million in interest. Those numbers would change to $31 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and $20 million in interest if approved with a 20-year term.
The upgrades to Century’s gym would be estimated to be completed in the spring of 2026 and the renovations to Highland would likely be completed in October 2026 if this option is approved by district voters in November.
Highland’s Principal Brad Wallace and Athletic Director Travis Bell spoke in favor of this option at Tuesday's forum primarily because the timeline for the project to reach completion is one year sooner than the other proposed option, which is to convert Highland into a middle school and build a new high school elsewhere in the district.
“We're looking at getting our students what they need as quickly as possible with the least amount of impact on our taxpayers,” Wallace said. “The classrooms, I feel, are sufficient to meet students' needs and we've already taken steps through what's been presented in the option to fill the other needs that are needed at Highland High School.”
Bell added, “The part of the school that burned down is what the public and what we want to be built — an extra, bigger gym, maybe some more classrooms. ... We have some amazing classrooms still at Highland High School. … The things that we miss and that people want in a new building is what was taken away from us.”
The early morning fire at Highland occurred in April and gutted the school's D Wing including the gym. There were no injuries during the blaze, which authorities said was accidentally caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment.
Janie Gebhardt, who served as a School District 25 Board of Trustees member from 2006 to 2021, also spoke in favor of this first option, citing what she observed as stagnant enrollment at Highland during her 15-year tenure on the board.
“In all my time that I served on the board, we didn't see that much growth at Highland,” she said. “Maybe there will be more but the other thing I see is (the district) recently purchased the Allstate building to add capacity. … I can’t really support (the option to build a new high school). I think building back what (the district) already had with some amendments makes sense. … I think there is far more support for trying to stay where you are and meeting the kids there, that would be my option.”
However, a majority of the people who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting were in favor of the second proposed bond option.
The second option includes building a new high school, repurposing Highland into a middle school and adding a larger, enhanced gym facility at Century.
The new high school would not have outdoor athletic facilities and its students would instead use the outdoor athletic facilities at Highland. Further, the new high school would need to have a capacity for 2,000 students.
Under this plan, three District 25 elementary schools would be consolidated into one school and would be located at what is now Alameda Middle School. Highland High School would then become a middle school, replacing Alameda.
The district would then sell the vacated elementary school properties and apply the proceeds toward its bond payments.
This option would also require the district to reconfigure its attendance zone boundaries.
The school district estimates this option would require the passage of a $115 million bond.
If approved with a 20-year term, homeowners in the district would pay about $85 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and the bond would carry about $54.4 million in interest. Those numbers would change to $70 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and $96.7 million in interest if approved with a 30-year term.
If approved by district voters in November, the upgrades to Century’s gym would be estimated to be completed in the spring of 2026 and the new high school would be estimated to be completed in August 2027.
Tony Sasser, the parent of a current sophomore at Highland, spoke in favor of building a new high school.
“Why are we looking at expanding Century’s gym already? Well because the boards before you were short-sighted and didn't plan enough and build a big enough gym,” Sasser told the trustees on Tuesday. “I don’t want to be in that same position with what’s going on at Highland. ... I was in the Ridgeview High School, a new high school out in Nampa, and that place is incredible. Honestly, I am a little embarrassed about how we look from the outside. Our facilities are old and I feel like we put Band-Aids on our problems. Let’s take the Band-Aids off and stop patching things up.”
Local resident Sam Beckstead also supports the second option primarily because of what he sees as the aging infrastructure of the district’s schools.
“When I look at scenario A, and I don’t know the total damage to Highland High School, but my concern as a community member is that we’re kicking the can down the road,” he said. “As we continue to upkeep old buildings that are out of date, 20 years down the road we will be in the same situation in the same meeting about the same school."
There were also a few individuals who provided feedback to the school board on Tuesday without offering support for either option.
One of those individuals was Zoe McEwan, a 17-year-old student at Highland. She spoke about the poor condition of the school.
“I was in a classroom that had water coming out of the walls every morning,” McEwan said. “Some of the classrooms that I have been in are very overcrowded (and) some of the students had to sit on the floor. There are multiple accidents in Highland’s parking lot and the area around Highland weekly. It’s quite scary to drive in that parking lot.”
She continued, “With that in mind, I would also like to say that Highland is not a building. Highland is a community. Highland is the students that go there and the teachers that teach. Highland is the academics and the sports that are played. No matter what is decided, that stays true and that stays strong.”
About half of the two-hour meeting on Tuesday involved local residents providing feedback to the school board and the last half involved district officials fielding and responding to questions.
Howell informed those in attendance on Tuesday that if the bond amount that is proposed to the public in November, regardless of what option ends up on the ballot, is ultimately rejected by voters, then the school board will be tasked with analyzing the situation and determining the next steps forward. Regardless of what the board decides to do if the bond is rejected, Howell said the district will use money received via its Highland insurance claim to at least restore the school to what it was prior to the April 21 fire.
District officials previously said they expect to receive about $25 million in insurance funds to repair Highland.
School District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher recently told the Idaho State Journal that the two proposed bond options are not the only choices, adding that the board used the two proposals as a starting point for discussions and that the final amount proposed to taxpayers in November could ultimately be modified.
The deadline to submit the final bond resolution to Bannock County to appear on the Nov. 7 election ballot is Sept. 18.
“At that time, the district will initiate its bond election communications plan to educate the public about the bond proposal,” the district says on its website.
