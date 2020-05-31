Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho (1 in Bingham County, 4 in Franklin County).
This brings the total to 48 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Twenty-five of the 48 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.
Here's additional information on the five new cases:
• Patient is a male in his 20s from Bingham County. He is hospitalized. Investigation is ongoing.
• Patient is a male in his 30s from Franklin County. He is recovering at home. Investigation is ongoing.
• Patient is a female in her 40s from Franklin County. She is recovering at home. Investigation is ongoing.
• Patient is a male in his 20s from Franklin County. He is recovering from home. Case is considered community transmission. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases. This is Franklin County’s first case of community transmission.
• Patient is a male in his 40s from Franklin County. He is recovering from home. Case is considered community transmission. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases. This is Franklin County’s second case of community transmission.
SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.
Prevention methods include:
• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid people who are sick.
• Practice social distancing (6ft).
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. For southeast Idaho information, please visit siphidaho.org or join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live.