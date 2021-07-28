The summer of 2021 officially became the hottest ever on record in Pocatello on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday's high temperature in Pocatello hit 94 degrees, extending the city's streak of consecutive days above 90 degrees to 31.
Pocatello's previous record was 30 days with highs above 90 set during the summer of 2018.
It's possible that the mercury could top 90 degrees again on Thursday in Pocatello but starting Friday daytime high temps are going to cool down into the 80s with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms through Monday.
The precipitation will be welcome in Pocatello, where the last measurable rain fell on May 25 and it was less than a tenth of an inch.
The hot and dry weather that's plagued Pocatello this summer has been similar across the region.
But the arrival of slow-moving thunderstorms that could drench areas in rain may reverse East Idaho's fortunes Friday through Monday.
The weather service said that flash floods will even be possible in areas with steep terrain depending on the amount of rain that falls.
Along with the precipitation, East Idaho is expected to experience lower temperatures Friday through Monday and it's even possible that daytime highs could drop into the 70s in some areas on Monday.
