POCATELLO — It’s been an unusually cold and wet year so far for Southeastern Idaho, but weather officials say that’s about to change.
Climate Prediction Center officials say it could get hot over the next three months. In fact, they give temperatures a 60 to 70 percent chance of being above normal this summer.
“(That would be) directly opposite of what the first five months were,” said Greg Kaiser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s forecast office in Pocatello.
He notes that Pocatello saw the sixth coldest May on record this year and the first five months of the year combined ranked the eighth coldest. Most of Southeast Idaho reported similar trends.
The area also experienced a wet spring, with nearly every watershed reporting above normal precipitation over the last 60 days, according to a Thursday post on the US National Weather Service Pocatello Idaho’s Facebook page.
The Portneuf, Blackfoot, Willow, Teton and Henrys Fork-Falls river watersheds all saw more than 100 percent of normal precipitation during the past five months, while Bear Lake came in just shy of that at 96 percent.
The cool, wet spring helped slow the extremity of the ongoing drought, Kaiser said, but it may not be enough to reverse it.
“Some of the smaller reservoirs have recharged well this spring,” according to a Tuesday post on the weather service’s Facebook page. “But runoff hasn't been enough for reservoirs on the mainstem of the Snake River to reach normal levels. This is because reservoirs started so low last fall, and because snowpack was below normal in most areas.”
While Henrys Lake and Island Park reservoirs were 100 percent full on Wednesday, Palisades was only at 55 percent capacity, American Falls was at 67 and Ririe was at 77, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
And unfortunately, it looks like Southeast Idaho could have a drier summer.
The Climate Prediction Center is currently forecasting a 30 to 40 percent chance of below normal precipitation in Southeast Idaho for the months of June, July and August.
“If that does happen, (we) will certainly stay in drought conditions,” Kaiser said.
As of June 9, the U.S. Drought Monitor listed most of Idaho — except the panhandle — in moderate to extreme drought. Locally, portions of Bannock, Caribou and Oneida counties are experiencing extreme drought conditions along with nearly all of Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
Kaiser says it’s too early to know exactly how hot and dry conditions could get this summer. He encourages the public to stay tuned to the latest forecasts in the months ahead.
“Pay attention if we have any heat advisories issued for any particular time,” he said. “And if drought conditions worsen, there could be concerns about water use.”