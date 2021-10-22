Even though sturgeon have been around unchanged for more than 200 million years, knowledge of the relative new comer now patrolling the upper Snake River of eastern Idaho is a big question mark.
Idaho Fish and Game has been dropping hundreds of white sturgeon into the Snake River between Idaho Falls and the American Falls Dam for the past 30 years but has never paused to take a look at what’s going on with the fish that is not native to the river above Shoshone Falls.
This summer fisheries biologists decided to take an initial peek to see if it was worth a deeper dive to study the population and learn where it was going. First looks proved to be an eye opener.
“We did find out that it is a more robust fishery than we thought,” said Joe Thiessen regional fisheries biologist and lead on the study. “There’s a lot of fish there. We did find out that growth rates we’re higher than what we’ve seen in our more wild, historic sturgeon populations, say in like Hell’s Canyon, and in and below Bliss Dam. That’s encouraging to see that they’re growing fast.”
Sturgeon can live to be more than 100 years old, grow to 10 to 12 feet long, weigh in at more than 200 pounds and don’t mature to spawning age until about 20 years old. For those reasons and because Snake River sturgeon have been blocked from migrating to traditional spawning areas by dams, sturgeon fishing in Idaho is catch-and-release only with specific gear regulations to protect the fish. It is illegal to remove a sturgeon from the water.
Fish and Game’s summer survey collected 116 sturgeon from Milner Dam upstream to Idaho Falls. Fish ranged in size from 2 feet to 8 feet long. After initial findings, Fish and Game decided to dig deeper to study the population and collaborate with the University of Idaho over the next two years.
“Ultimately, this work will help develop management strategies to sustain and improve opportunity to catch these amazing fish,” Fish and Game’s Terry Thompson said in a statement.
Pat Kennedy, fisheries biologist in Idaho Falls, said the summer study reached up to the power plant just below the falls in downtown Idaho Falls.
Hot spots for sturgeon in the upper Snake River include areas below dams, such as the Gem Lake Dam and in particular, the American Falls Dam. Kennedy said the dams have deep pools that are the type of habitat sturgeon prefer.
“Catch rates can be very high below Gem Lake,” he said.
Jones Sport Fishing guide service, based out of American Falls, loves to brag about the sturgeon fishing below American Falls Dam.
“Our average is 10 to 12 (sturgeon) a day (per person) with one or two big fish mixed in,” said fishing guide Brett Jones. “Last year we got one right at 8-foot. There’s a couple of fish in there that we have named that are (7 feet 5 inches).”
Jones estimates that there are more than 300 sturgeon in various sizes from the “fun size” of 3 to 4 feet long, to several 6 footers and longer in the area below American Falls Dam.
Although sturgeon are native to the Columbia and Snake rivers, dams cut off the fish from spawning waters and Fish and Game began supplementing their numbers with hatchery sturgeon. In years when hatchery goals are exceeded, excess sturgeon are stocked above Shoshone Falls. This practice began in 1989.
Thiessen estimates that since 1989 about 7,000 sturgeon have been stocked above Shoshone Falls.
Traditional sturgeon fisheries in the state include the Snake River downstream from Shoshone Falls, and the Kootenai and Salmon rivers. CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River southwest of Mountain Home is one of the state’s top sturgeon fisheries.
“We hadn’t done any hard looks to where fish were moving once released, if they were surviving, catch rates from anglers, where anglers were catching them,” Thiessen said. “We kind of heard through anglers that there was a sturgeon fishery from that stocking. We didn’t exactly know what type of fishery it was or how good it was.”
Thiessen said the new study will take blood samples, look at genetic makeup, growth rates and survival. Stocked fish all have PIT tags to help track the fish.
“We found that they are moving quite a bit, upwards of 5 miles downstream generally from their stocking location,” Thiessen said. “They are successfully passing through dams. A lot of them passed through four major dams.”
He said he believed the fish passed through the dams’ radial gates during the spring, rather than through deadly hydroelectric turbines.
“None of the upper Snake River dams have fish ladders because we don’t have any anadromous fish above Hell’s Canyon,” Thiessen said. The summer studies found that sturgeon stocked in the Idaho Falls area were less likely to move downstream than those at American Falls.
Because several younger sturgeon have been found without PIT tags, the question has been raised if the fish have been spawning naturally.
Kennedy said sturgeon stocking in Idaho Falls began in 2007 and have been stocked most years since then.
“I suspect that we do have natural production,” Kennedy said. He said his son salvaged a juvenile fish from a lava pool next to the river that had neither a tag or other markings indicating it was a stocked fish.
“There’s some evidence that might suggest it,” Thiessen said, “but right now we’re not 100%. There’s no silver bullet evidence.” He said he knows that sometimes hatchery-raised fish shed their PIT tag.
Jones, who has fished for sturgeon at American Falls for 15 years, has stronger feelings about the issue of naturally spawning sturgeon.
“I got silver bullets for them and they know about it,” he said.
Thiessen said the question of one day being able to harvest sturgeon, even on a limited basis, can’t be answered until they understand the nature of the population.
In the meantime, several diehard sturgeon anglers are busy promoting the fishery in the upper Snake River.
“There’s a fun, rowdy, and hard fishing group of local anglers and guides, who aren’t bashful about sharing exactly how much they love sturgeon and the fishing opportunity they provide,” Thiessen said. “These same people were very instrumental in helping us find, and in many cases, collecting sturgeon for this study.”
Jones said one threat he has seen to the sturgeon fishery is anglers not abiding to the specific gear regulations. He said using too light of tackle on sturgeon forces anglers to play the fish to exhaustion and is likely to kill the fish.
“If you fight a sturgeon for over an hour, then that sturgeon will be fighting for its life when it is finished,” he said. “That lactic acid build up will kill them.”
Jones said he often finds illegal barbed hooks and lighter tackle still clinging to sturgeon he catches. Heavier tackle can be had for less than $200, he said.
“I recommend everything that is in the fishing regulation handbook,” Jones said. “Running that bigger pound test, even on the fun size fish, you still get a good fight, but the fish is protected from anglers to be able to swim off and not have a problem eating the next day.”