Pocatello aerial view

An aerial view of Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Despite a relentlessly tight housing market, data from the 2020 U.S. census indicated the Gate City experienced little growth over the past decade.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community, or ACS, survey seems to paint a different picture of the region, however: Pocatello is among the 20 fastest growing big cities in the country.

