Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation for information technology jobs, according to a new report from a company called VPNOverview.
The state has seen a 75 percent increase in information technology employees since 2015, according to the study.
Overall, Idaho has 15,380 IT employees total, which comes to about 84 for every 10,000 residents, according to the study.
VPNOverview reviews the services of VPN providers to give computer users an idea of which VPN service might be right for them, according to a news release.
The business used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in compiling the report assessing job growth in information technology in the United States.
The report found that the most common IT job titles, which make up over one-third of IT jobs, are software developers, quality assurance analysts and testers.
People who hold positions earn about around $106,000 a year, and are the third-highest paying positions.
But information security has seen the highest rise in employee growth since 2015, growing over 183 percent, according to the study.
Information technology salaries, however, are growing the fastest in the retail trade sector, with an rise of 48 percent, or about about $32,000, since 2015.
“The 40 percent increase in jobs during this time make it the top industry for IT professionals,” the study said.
Boise alone has 138 information technology employees per 10,000 residents.
Further, the report found that 36 percent of IT employees are in the professional, scientific and technical services sector.
This area has seen growth of 16 percent in employees and an 11 percent growth in salary.
The results of the study aren’t a huge surprise for Dan Cravens, who’s the clinical assistant professor of management and the director of Bengal Solutions Consulting at Idaho State University’s College of Business in Pocatello.
“A lot of people, particularly younger professionals are attracted to the quality of life here in Idaho,” Cravens said,
And the pandemic has shown employers that their employees can work from home and still be productive, he said.
Further, Cravens said a lot of people, especially younger professionals, are attracted to Idaho.
“People are choosing places like Idaho that have a high quality of life,” he said.
Plus the cost of living in Idaho is low and salaries go further.
“So we don’t have to pay employees as much as in as a major urban center,” he said.
And that is attractive to employers.
In addition, a lot of the people who live in Idaho grew up in the state and want to stay here.
“So there’s a perceived market in Idaho and I think that the labor pool here is attractive to companies,” he said.
The Idaho National Laboratory also provides work opportunities for people just coming out of universities in the state.
He says students graduating from universities might be looking to buy a home and get married and start a family.
So they’re seeking careers that will allow them the income and economic liberty to be able to pursue those things.
And careers in computer science will definitely do that, he said.
Another benefit in Idaho is that there’s less government regulation and that can be beneficial.
“That helps a lot of different industries, including those related to computers,” Cravens said.
Knowledge of computers is also a skill sought by the FBI operation in Pocatello, he says.
