POCATELLO — A company that bills itself as a leading resource for small business owners released a study recently in which it concluded that the top state in the nation for entrepreneurs is Idaho.
In the study, AdvisorSmith, which says it provides original research into trends to help small businesses succeed, examined over 20 indicators of the health of the business environment in states across the nation using data from several sources, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Small Business Administration.
Some of the factors it considered in the study included personal and corporate tax policies, rates of business formation and hiring for new businesses, funding availability and business survival rates.
“We ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based upon an aggregated score considering all these factors,” the company said in the study.
Marissa Morrison, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said the ranking is a sign of how the state works to benefit entrepreneurs.
“We try to get rid of red tape and create a regulatory environment that's good for small business and big businesses,” Morrison said.
The next three best states for entrepreneurs are Montana, California and North Dakota, according to the study.
Some states with unfavorable tax environments still made the list for top 10 due to their high rates of entrepreneurship and business survival.
These include California and New Jersey, according to the report.
What balances it out is likely a higher wage base there, according to Dan Cravens, who’s the clinical professor of management and director of Bengal Solutions Consulting at Idaho State University’s College of Business in Pocatello.
“Our strengths in Idaho are generally lower taxes and less regulation,” he said.
Plus he said there are a lot of folks with the interest and desire to start businesses in the state.
We have a really good work ethic, with workers often putting in 60 to 70 hours a week, he said.
"I credit that a lot to agriculture and a lot of folks if not directly involved are generations from it. There’s really a tradition of hard work," Cravens said.
It might surprise some because they don’t see idahoans being entrepreneurs, he said.
“But it’s about having a good idea and being a hard worker and we’ve got plenty of folks like that,” he said.
Meanwhile, the worst state for entrepreneurs is New Mexico, according to the survey.
Others on the bad list include Mississippi, Connecticut and New Hampshire, among others.
The study considered 20 factors and used information from the U.S. Small Business Administration and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the survival of business in each state between 2016 through 2019.