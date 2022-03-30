CHUBBUCK — Area high school students participating in a Construction Combine program hosted at Home Depot will demonstrate their skills by building sheds for disabled veterans.
The Construction Combine, hosted annually in the parking lot of the home improvement store, located at 4340 Hawthorne Road, started on Wednesday and will continue from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
About 80 students showed up for the event's first day, organizers said. Home Depot donated supplies for the event, which seeks to recruit new talent to the trades.
Idaho State University and the city of Pocatello's Neighborhood and Community Services Division are also among the sponsors.
The city of Pocatello contributed $2,500 from a Lead Safe & Healthy Homes Program grant toward purchasing a tool-filled bucket for each participant.
Christine Howe, with Pocatello's Department of Planning and Development Services, said the event is modeled like the NFL Scouting Combine: Local contractors volunteer to teach students an array of trade skills — such as welding, HVAC, concrete work and framing — and they evaluate which participants exhibit aptitude.
Some participants are offered jobs in the trades afterwards.
Thursday at the Construction Combine, participants were scheduled to put their skills to the test by building storage sheds from scratch.
Howe explained participants frame the lumber, pour concrete footings, install electrical wiring, weld and do other tasks. Participants in last year's event built eight sheds to donate to area disabled veterans.