FORT HALL - A student who last attended Shoshone-Bannock Jr/Sr High School on Thursday, September 17, 2020 was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. The student is currently isolating at home. Ten students and two staff have been requested to self-quarantine sat home until October 1, 2020.
Sho-Ban Administration has contacted the parents/guardians of those individuals who were in close contact with the student during class and shared recommended protocol. If your student has been exposed, a Tribal Contact Tracer will be in contact with you to assist in further medical attention and guidance while you and your family go through this difficult time. If your student was NOT in contact, your child is in no threat of contracting the virus.
According to the Schools Safety Plan, all students are required to wear a mask during the school day to limit exposure. The students and staff who were sent home to self-quarantine was due to them being in close contact with the student who has tested positive during an after-school sporting event where the masks were not required.
The school administration takes this matter very serious and will take necessary steps to sanitize the property. If your student is sick, the administration is asking to please keep them home. If you are a concerned parent/guardian, please contact the school directly at 208-238-4200.
Please monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore Throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea and vomiting
• Diarrhea
If your child experiences any of the above symptoms, they must isolate at home for 14 days. Testing is available at I.H.S Notsoo-gahnee at 208-238-5494 (direct COVID line) or HRSA at 208-478-3987
COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person. Some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
It remains very important that everyone continue do their part:
• Take everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs such as wearing a face covering when in public, washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face when out in public, keep at least 6 feet from people outside your household, and covering your cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you are sick, including during the time that you may be waiting to get COVID-19 testing results.
• Stay home for 14 days if you have been a close contact to someone who has had COVID-19. Close contacts are defined as being 6 feet or less apart, for 15 minutes or more.
If you have questions, please contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875 or visit siphidaho.org or cdc.gov.