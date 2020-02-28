MCCAMMON — A fire destroyed a garage and two cars and knocked down power lines in this Southeast Idaho city on Friday night.
The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Bannock Street and did not result in any injuries, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The fire ignited in the detached garage of the home and destroyed that structure, a car inside of it and another car parked outside before firefighters were able to get the flames under control, authorities said.
There were conflicting reports on whether the fire spread to the adjacent home but firefighters confirmed early Saturday morning that they were able to keep the flames away from the home.
Firefighters said they got the fire under control by around 11 p.m. Friday and had it completely extinguished by around 1 a.m. Saturday.
The McCammon, Lava Hot Springs and Inkom fire departments, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue responded to the fire. Bannock Street was temporarily closed to all traffic while the emergency responders were on the scene.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what might have caused the fire, which resulted in multiple downed power lines. The downed lines at the scene caused a very minor power outage in the area of the fire, Rocky Mountain Power reported.
Rocky Mountain Power crews responded to the fire and removed the downed lines by early Saturday morning.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the fire was reported by dozens of McCammon residents who saw the smoke and flames.
The blaze is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and more information is expected to be released on Saturday.
Firefighters said they weren't sure if the destroyed garage was insured.