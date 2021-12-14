A strong gust of wind caused a tree to fall on a car at East Benton Street and South Seventh Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. A woman who was in the car was transported for minor injuries to Portneuf Medical Center.
IAN FENNELL/IDAHO STATE JOURNAL
A portion of the roof from the Fargo Apartments, 340 S. Arthur Ave., lies in an adjacent parking lot after being torn off the building by strong wind.
POCATELLO — Strong gusts of wind have toppled trees, downed power lines and damaged buildings throughout the city, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.
The wind toppled a tree at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at East Benton Street and South Seventh Avenue, landing on an occupied car. A woman who was inside of the vehicle had to be transported to Portneuf Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ryan O'Hearn.
The tree blocked traffic and flattened part of a fence. Another tree blew over near Pole Line Road and Eldredge Road, knocking out a power line and completely blocking Eldredge, O'Hearn said.
A strong gust of wind ripped part of the roof from the Fargo Apartments. The roofing material blew from the apartment building, located at 340 S. Arthur Ave., into an adjacent parking lot at about 9:35 a.m.
Shane Grow, a battalion chief with the fire department said the intense wind, which arrived ahead of a storm front entering the area, has caused widespread damage. He said it has blown over carports, ripped roofing and siding off of buildings and caused power lines to spark.
According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind have exceeded 60 mph at the Pocatello Regional Airport. Strong winds are expected to continue into the afternoon. Meteorologist Carter Mackay said building debris has blown into roadways, affecting traffic.
"We've had some power outages in Pocatello and Chubbuck affecting a few thousand customers," Mackay said.
According to Idaho Power, a transmission line was downed at 9:09 a.m., affecting 2,368 customers in Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Mountain and Pocatello. Idaho Power officials said they hope to have it restored by noon. Several other smaller outages were also reported in the Pocatello area.
The storm system is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches of snow on the valley.