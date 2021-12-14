A strong gust of wind caused a tree to fall on a car at East Benton Street and South Seventh Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. A man who was in the car was transported for minor injuries to Portneuf Medical Center.
A fallen tree blocks Center Street by 13th Avenue.
IAN FENNELL/IDAHO STATE JOURNAL
IAN FENNELL/IDAHO STATE JOURNAL
A portion of the roof from the Fargo Apartments, 340 S. Arthur Ave., lies in an adjacent parking lot after being torn off the building by strong wind.
John O'Connell/Idaho State Journal
Strong winds uprooted this tree on West Quinn Road in Pocatello on Tuesday.
POCATELLO — Strong gusts of wind through early Tuesday afternoon toppled trees, downed power lines, disrupted traffic and damaged buildings throughout the city, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.
The wind toppled a tree at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at East Benton Street and South Seventh Avenue. The tree landed on an occupied car. A man who was inside of the vehicle had to be transported to Portneuf Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ryan O'Hearn.
The tree blocked traffic for several hours — East Benton had reopened by 12:30 p.m. — and flattened part of a fence.
Another tree blew over near Pole Line Road and Eldredge Road, knocking out a power line and completely blocked Eldredge for a while, O'Hearn said.
Yet another fallen tree blocked East Center Street and 13th Avenue. A power line was also down at the intersection. Traffic on Center Street was blocked for much of the afternoon.
A strong gust of wind ripped part of the roof from the Fargo Apartments. The roofing material blew from the apartment building, located at 340 S. Arthur Ave., into an adjacent parking lot at about 9:35 a.m.
Shane Grow, a battalion chief with the fire department said the intense wind, which arrived ahead of a storm front entering the area, caused widespread damage. He said it has blown over carports, ripped roofing and siding off of buildings and caused power lines to spark.
According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind exceeded 60 mph at the Pocatello Regional Airport. Strong winds gave way to freezing rain at about 3 p.m., followed by snow a short while later.
During the windy morning, meteorologist Carter Mackay said building debris blew into roadways, affecting traffic.
"We've had some power outages in Pocatello and Chubbuck affecting a few thousand customers," Mackay said.
According to Idaho Power, a transmission line was downed at 9:09 a.m., affecting 2,368 customers in Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Mountain Home and Pocatello throughout the morning. Several other smaller outages were also reported in the Pocatello area, due to downed power lines.