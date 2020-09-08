The Blackfoot and Snake River school districts canceled classes Tuesday due to widespread power outages that persist throughout Eastern Idaho following a storm that brought extremely strong winds from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
The American Falls Police Department is warning the public to use caution while out in the community today due to fallen trees and power lines.
"Do not drive over power lines and remind kids walking not to go close to down lines," the department said in a press release. "Officers and city crews are responding to many calls. Please report any you see and we will get there quickly as possible."
According to the National Weather Service, trees are down, buildings are damaged and power lines are down throughout an area that encompasses several communities including Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The Pocatello area had several reports of wind gusts between 55 mph and 65 mph, and the strongest gust reported was 77 mph — hurricane strength — near the Idaho National Laboratory.