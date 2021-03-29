When Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans opened the door of his patrol car while responding to a crash near the Malad Summit on Monday morning, a strong gust of wind nearly tore the door off of its hinges.
“Now it doesn’t shut right,” Winans said.
Strong winds Monday morning caused traffic accidents near Malad on Interstate 15 and knocked down a power line over I-15 south of Blackfoot, leading to several school closures and the temporary closure of both directions of travel on I-15.
The wind also whirled clouds of farm dust, contributing to poor visibility on Interstate 86 near Seagull Bay, Winans said.
Winans said ISP responded to three crashed near Malad Summit in which wind was a factor. Furthermore, he said ISP assisted a truck driver who had pulled over to the shoulder of I-15 at Malad Summit due to the wind and his truck was blown over.
According to the National Weather Service, schools within Blackfoot School District 55, as well as some other schools in the area, were closed due to the power outage. Schools within the Fort Hall Indian Reservation were also closed because of the power outage.
The National Weather Service had a wind advisory in effect Monday through 4 p.m., reporting northwest winds of 20 mph to 30 mph and several gusts of around 50 mph. The strongest winds — which occurred within Craters of the Moon National Monument and on Interstate 84 between its junction with I-86 and the Utah border — reached 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind advisory covered the Shoshone, Richfield, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Burley, Marsh Valley, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Bear Lake and Teton Valley areas.