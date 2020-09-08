BLACKFOOT — A strong wind gust ripped the roof off of the beef barn at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds on the fair's opening day on Monday afternoon.
Brandon Bird, the fair's general manager, said no people or animals were injured, and lives were likely saved because the crowd size was down considerably due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One of the blessings that came with fewer people on the grounds last night was when we got the winds it made for nobody getting hurt," Bird said.
Bird said a race horse barn also sustained damage, and limbs were torn off trees throughout the fairgrounds. He said the damage resulted mostly from a short-lived period of strong winds at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The strong winds continued into Tuesday morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and damaging buildings throughout Eastern Idaho.
"We've secured everything out there for now. It will function just fine," Bird said, adding Tuesday is the final day of the 4H sale and animals will be leaving the barn after Tuesday night.