POCATELLO — The first in a string of small storms scattered throughout the week arrived in Southeast Idaho on Friday, breaking a string of about two weeks of dry weather.
The National Weather Service predicted most of the storms will deposit less an inch of fresh snow on the valley floor, with somewhat higher accumulations likely in the mountains.
National Weather Service predicted snow on Friday night and Saturday before 11 a.m. National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said the greatest chance of accumulation will be on Sunday night, when there will be a 70 percent chance of snow with accumulations predicted of 1 to 3 inches.
The forecast also calls for a 60 percent chance of snow, with accumulations of up to half an inch expected in the valley, prior to 11 a.m. on Monday. There’s a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a 40 percent chance of snow on Tuesday night, a 40 percent chance of snow on Wednesday, a 30 percent chance of snow on Wednesday night, a 40 percent chance of snow on Thursday, a 30 percent chance of snow on Thursday night and a 20 percent chance of snow on Friday.
“The high-pressure regime we were in for a couple of weeks is certainly gone. The weather is going to be generally pretty unsettled throughout the weekend and probably into next weekend,” McKaughan said. “We’re going to have multiple rounds of systems moving through.”
McKaughan said high temperatures in the valley will hover around freezing. He said the storms shouldn’t result in any hazardous weather warnings.
“None of these systems look to have any overly significant wind with them. We’re not expecting any widespread blowing snow issues,” McKaughan said.
McKaughan said the odds look good for a white Christmas in Southeast Idaho.
“Certainly the pattern would suggest (the weather) will remain unsettled for the next week or two with a pretty high probability based on the Climate Prediction Center of above normal precipitation potential for the next couple of weeks,” McKaughan said.