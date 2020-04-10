The community of Dehlin was homesteaded in the early 1900s through early 1920, and at one time there were 65 or more families living there. It is located 20 miles east of Iona, and the only way to get there at that time was horse and buggies on a rough, dirt road.
These homesteaders were hardworking pioneer stock who had great plans for their future in the Dehlin area. Despite being an isolated community, Dehlin did not escape the desolation of the Spanish flu of 1918-1919. That outbreak from more than a century ago has been on people's minds lately, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
I’ve taken the following stories from my book "DEHLIN, A Forgotten Community":
In order to provide for their families, some of the men traveled to the valley to find work after the crops were planted in the spring and when the fall work was finished. Many worked at the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company sugar factory. These men would be gone all week, returning on the weekends to be with their families, possibly bringing the Spanish flu home with them. Their wives and children stayed in Dehlin to take care of the animals and fulfill the homestead agreement.
Those in Dehlin who didn’t get the flu helped their neighbors. Royal Keller was instrumental in getting Dr. George Aupperle, an osteopathic physician from Idaho Falls, to Dehlin, and the doctor stayed several days to help with this epidemic. Dr. Aupperle, himself, became ill from the flu.
Henry Sommer chopped wood, did chores and helped care for his sick neighbors. Henry’s wife contracted the flu and almost died from it. Thoralf Winther and David Sinclair were fortunate to not contract the flu, so they went around Dehlin, chopping wood and helping with anything they could to doctor the others.
Hans Hansen Junior was a victim of the flu, dying on Oct. 30, 1918. His daughters, Oretta and Ardella Anna, ages 11 and 9, stayed in Dehlin overnight with their dad’s body while the rest of the family went to Idaho Falls to get a mortician. According to family stories, the girls had the frightening responsibility of keeping the wolves away from Han’s body.
Martha Lucille Stoker Erickson wrote: "Our family got the flu. Uncle Lew (Lewis 'Red' Cutler) would come over to see how we were getting along and do the chores but he never came into the house. He was terribly afraid of the epidemic...”
One day Lew decided to ride his horse to Idaho Falls for medicine and supplies for his neighbors. The roads were all blocked with snow drifts so it was rough traveling for Lew and his horse. When he finally reached town he purchased the supplies and medicine, rested a few hours and started back to Dehlin. Lew became very sick as he traveled. Friends along the way tried to encourage him to stay with them, but he knew that his Dehlin friends lives depended on the medicine he had with him, so he kept going, reaching home after traveling most of the night. By the time he arrived his illness was serious. His wife put him to bed at once where he suffered for a few days. They brought a doctor in and did everything they knew how to do, but with no success. Lew passed away on January 20, 1919. Because they quarantined, the family wasn’t allowed to go to his funeral.
Lew’s daughter, Norma Cutler Spencer, wrote about her dad’s flu and death:
“When I was only 5 months old, I and my father took ill with the flu epidemic and pneumonia. This was at the close of the First World War and there was a very serious epidemic in our country. We were both very ill and they feared for our lives. Mother had told me that she fully expected to lose me, but being as my father was older and stronger, she had faith he would live. She told me of going out into the sagebrush in the moonlight (it was January and very cold). Many times out there she kneeled in the snow and prayed that we, and especially my father, would be spared. But this was not God’s will, and my father died at the early age of 32 years on January 20, 1919."
The night Lew died his dogs howled all night. Two of Lew’s nieces, Martha Lucille Stoker and her sister, Alice Stoker, were allowed to see Lew in his coffin, but just through the window. Funerals were held in the out-of-doors because the flu so contagious.
This sounds like history is repeating itself!
Jean Schwieder was born and raised on a ranch in Ammon and now ranches with her husband Boyd in Iona. She has authored a book on the history of Dehlin, Idaho, and writes a regular column for the Intermountain Farm & Ranch.