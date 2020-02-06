The Idaho Transportation Department has issued a severe winter weather advisory for East Idaho calling for road conditions so hazardous that snowplows might not be able to operate.
This was followed by the National Weather Service issuing a special weather alert for Thursday morning about freezing rain falling on much of East Idaho, especially the Pocatello area. The freezing rain is coating roads and bridges with ice, creating extremely dangerous driving conditions. The weather service said driving on Thursday morning is going to be very hazardous in Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck, Shelley, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth and Arimo because of the freezing rain.
Motorists should use "extreme caution," the weather service said.
ITD issued its warning on Wednesday afternoon regarding a series of Canadian winter storms that began dumping snow on East Idaho on Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to continue falling on East Idaho through Friday afternoon with many areas expecting possible accumulations of a foot or more.
ITD said the storms will likely shut down East Idaho roads and will cause dangerous driving conditions. ITD suggests that motorists avoid driving in East Idaho during the storms if possible.
“Our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow,” ITD Operations Manager Wade Allen said.
Wednesday’s snowfall caused several wrecks in East Idaho, mostly on Interstate 15 in the Pocatello and Blackfoot areas. None of those wrecks are believed to have resulted in fatalities but some did result in motorists being injured.
Interstate 15 in the Pocatello area was dangerously slick on Wednesday night due to the snow as well as black ice that covered the freeway. Such hazardous driving conditions are expected to be prevalent throughout East Idaho for the duration of the storms.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho telling motorists that the storms could make driving impossible in many areas, especially the higher elevations.
The weather service said that if you do drive in East Idaho’s highlands during the storms you should make sure you have flashlights, food, water and blankets in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Several inches of snow fell on East Idaho on Wednesday morning and afternoon and the flakes are expected to continue coming down through most of the rest of the week.
From Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, the storms are forecast to dump the most snow — an additional 7 to 20 inches — on the Victor, Island Park and Kilgore areas.
Also forecast to receive significant snow — an additional 5 to 17 inches — are the Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas.
An additional 1 to 8 inches of snow is forecast to fall Wednesday night through Friday afternoon on the Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake and Lava Hot Springs areas.
And an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow is forecast to fall during that same time frame on the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Dubois and Spencer areas.
The weather service said it’s possible that much more snow could fall on East Idaho’s higher mountaintops, with up to an additional 25 inches possible Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.
The storms are also expected to bring rain to East Idaho, especially in the lower elevations, as well as winds of up to 55 mph.
The winds are expected to be strong enough to knock down trees and power lines in East Idaho in addition to causing enough blowing and drifting snow to shut down roads.
Elsewhere in the state the storms have triggered a winter weather advisory in the Stanley area and winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah because of the storms.