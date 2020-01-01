A storm that arrived in Eastern Idaho early on New Year's Day caused headaches for motorists but added badly needed snow to a thin base at Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom.
The storm brought the heaviest snowfall to the north, dumping nearly a foot of snow in Island Park, up to 7 inches in Rexburg and 5 to 6 inches of snow on the Idaho Falls and Mackay areas.
In Southeast Idaho, Just 0.3 inches had fallen at the Pocatello Airport as of Wednesday morning, but the valley in Inkom was hit with 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory was issued through 5 p.m. Wednesday covering the eastern Magic Valley, the Lower Snake Plain and the southern highlands. Cities spanning from Preston to Rexburg were included in the advisory, with gusts of up to 37 mph anticipated in places.
The storm was more severe along the Idaho and Wyoming border, where a winter storm warning was in effect, including in Palisades, through 8 p.m.
Alex DeSmet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there were discussions about issuing a warning for snow squalls in the Idaho Falls area Wednesday morning. Snow squalls are areas of concentrated snowfall with poor visibility, accompanied by gusty winds. He said conditions didn't quite rise to the level of making a declaration, though there were several lightning strikes in the Bone area.
The storm was welcomed by the staff at Pebble Creek, who recorded 6 inches of new snow at the mid-mountain measuring site Wednesday morning, and light snow continued to fall throughout the day.
Dana Kmetz, Pebble Creek's guest services director, said snow conditions remain "variable" because strong winds on Wednesday morning caused drifting in some places and thin cover elsewhere on the slopes. Kmetz said early season skiing conditions persist throughout the upper mountain, but conditions are excellent on the beginner's hill, accessed by the Aspen Lift.
The night skiing season will open on the beginner hill on Friday and Saturday.
"The temperatures are staying low; (the base) is starting to build," Kmetz said. "The nighttime temperatures are low enough we've been able to mix in lots of snow to mix in with the Aspen area."
Because the snowfall exceeded 2 inches, Idaho Falls officials enacted special parking restrictions on New Years Day, asking residents to move vehicles off of all city roadways to clear room for plows to operate. Any vehicles left parked on streets after a snow event is triggered are subject to ticketing and towing at an owner's expense, in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.
The city said in a press release crews will plow downtown during the early morning hours to minimize the impact on businesses, with parking restrictions remaining in place downtown from midnight to 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Blowing snow made for a busy morning for Idaho State Police Wednesday. An ISP dispatcher said the department responded to roughly 10 slide-offs on Interstate 15 from the Malad Summit to Inkom before 11 a.m. No serious injuries were reported during that timeframe.
For the Pocatello area, the National Weather Service's forecast called for a 40 percent chance of snow Wednesday night, a 20 percent chance of snow Thursday and a 20 percent chance of snow on Saturday.