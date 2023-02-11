FORT HALL — On a cold February morning, with the crisp air biting his face, Lance Tissidimit opened up a gate made of wooden posts and barbed wire which leads into a fenced off section of land. He climbed back into his 2019 Duramax flat-bed truck and drove into the large enclosure.

Not far away was a small herd of about 15 to 20 American Bison, commonly referred to as Buffalo, an animal that was on the brink of extinction only a century ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.