A food truck specializing in kabobs and scones, to be called Sticks & Scones Food Trolly, is preparing to open for its 4th season in April.
"We're getting it nice and rebooted," said Tiffany Osterhout, the owner of the truck. "We can get up and running April 1 for the Food Truck Roundup in Old Town."
Tiffany has always wanted to open a restaurant. From a young age, she was interested in opening a restaurant that served fair food. A few years ago, she became interested in doing a food truck instead.
"I spent one summer making kabobs," she said. "My grandmother taught me how to make scones. We did scones at the Bannock County Fair in Pocatello. I realized that scones and kabobs are an awesome combo."
At her food truck, customers will be able to order kabobs and scones, as well as other foods depending on the event. Last season, Tiffany added Navajo tacos to her menu after serving them at a Taco-fest.
"Depending on the event, we'll throw in hotdogs and other things," she said.
For Tiffany, the best part of her business is the reaction she gets from customers who try her food.
"There is definitely some joy in providing a delicious meal for people," she said.
Tiffany also has the support from her family in her business. Her mother, Camille Osterhout, helps her with the food truck. Her father helped her build the truck.
"Without my mom and dad the truck wouldn't exist," Tiffany said.
Her sister, Alisha Isaacson, owns a yoga studio called Soulscape Yoga Studio. She occasionally holds an event in May called Superheroes and Scones.
"We do all the scones for that," said Camille. "We do a lot of community events. The studio and the food truck like to offer stuff to the community."
Tiffany considers her sister's yoga studio to be her "home base." They often park the truck there when they are not doing any events.
"It's really exciting to be two entrepreneurial sisters," she said.
Osterhout is also planning to upgrade to a bigger truck soon. Once that happens, she plans to have the smaller truck only serve scones and the bigger truck serve kabobs, scones, and anything else they plan to serve.