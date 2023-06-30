POCATELLO — As the mental health crisis rises and waiting lists of many counseling practices continue to be flooded with names, several local residents have plans to help address the community’s stress with two workshops geared toward empowering women and teenagers this summer.

On July 8, husband-and-wife team William and Kylie Veach will be bringing to the community a 2023 Empower Women Workshop, themed “Running Your Own Race,” and a 2023 Empower Teens 2-Day Workshop, held on Aug. 10 and 11. Both workshops will be located at 820 E. Young St, are not religion-oriented and have Zoom options.

