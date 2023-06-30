POCATELLO — As the mental health crisis rises and waiting lists of many counseling practices continue to be flooded with names, several local residents have plans to help address the community’s stress with two workshops geared toward empowering women and teenagers this summer.
On July 8, husband-and-wife team William and Kylie Veach will be bringing to the community a 2023 Empower Women Workshop, themed “Running Your Own Race,” and a 2023 Empower Teens 2-Day Workshop, held on Aug. 10 and 11. Both workshops will be located at 820 E. Young St, are not religion-oriented and have Zoom options.
“Some of the things we’ve been talking about and that have been heavy in our hearts are the local suicides in the past few years,” said Kylie, who supervises the youth respite program at Center Counseling. “There’s all these teenagers who are committing suicide and all these adults as well. … We just got this idea to do some (workshops) that will be unifying for the community.”
The women’s workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include lunch, with keynote speakers being RaNae McKee, who made a miraculous recovery after suffering major health complications including a heart attack and a two-month coma, and empowerment life coach Colette Butler, who some may know as a member of YouTube’s popular ShayTards family.
“RaNae will talk about the history of trials she’s had health-wise and how to overcome these, and she’ll be doing trainings on being kind to one another,” said Kylie. “Colette Butler … is going to speak on not comparing yourself to others, being okay with who you are and also how social media can impact your mental health and how to be careful with it. She’s had lots of experiences with that.”
In addition to McKee and Butler, there will be six other speakers who will discuss a variety of topics ranging from mental positivity to nutrition to homemaking and more. Kylie explained that the workshop is meant to uplift women and bring to light the cruciality of tending to one’s mental health.
“It’ll be a fun day, but also address serious things as well,” she said, and added that women often struggle with slowing down to take care of themselves, and that this can lead to great stress. “That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to focus on women, because as a mom myself I realized that if I don’t take care of myself then I just crash. And when you add suicidal thoughts into that, I see how that can lead down a bad path. So taking care of your mental health is actually important for everyone.”
The two-day interactive workshop for youth ages 10 through 18 runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will include speakers Katie Cooper, whose son, Kade Cooper, committed suicide; Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Bill McKee who owns Center Counseling; School District 25 Director of Curriculum Amy Bowie; and several others who will discuss mental health, courage, kindness and how to overcome challenges.
The workshop provides lunch for both days, and on Friday, Aug. 11, parents are invited to come for the Parent Q&A and Cooper’s message at 12:30 p.m.
The Veaches decided to open the workshop to children as young as ten due to the exposure of suicides and mental health issues that youth are experiencing at younger ages than they have in the past.
“We’ve been seeing younger and younger kids start contemplating suicide,” Kylie said. “It is unfortunate that we even have to think about inviting little kids, but I think it’s a good way to invite them to start thinking about how to help their friends or themselves when those things come up, which they will in middle school or even older elementary school.”
This is the first year that the Veaches will bring empower workshops to the community, and if reception goes well Kylie explained they will start looking towards holding workshops for men and for adults who struggle with depression and anxiety. Kylie hopes that bringing mental health tools like workshops that address these issues will help those in need while they are currently on waitlists for counseling services.
“(Center Counseling) has hundreds on their waiting list, and they even have a ton of counselors,” she said. “They try to get people in as fast as they can but the demand right now is insane. To be honest that’s a big reason why we decided to do this, too. We thought it could be a way for people to get some help in the meantime while they’re waiting and get their questions answered. We don’t want teenagers to be contemplating suicide or having depressive thoughts because they can’t get into a counselor.”
