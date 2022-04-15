POCATELLO — Highland High School freshman Anastasia Shaffer made a bold request in pursuit of a good story when State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra spoke at her school about a month ago.
Shaffer asked the state's top public education leader, who was on hand for a teachers' award presentation, for an interview for her journalism class. Ybarra said she didn't have time on that day but vowed to come back to answer all of Shaffer's questions.
On Thursday afternoon, Shaffer finally got her opportunity. Ybarra stopped by Highland to witness some of Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's career and technical education programs in action. After the tour, Ybarra sat down with Shaffer to tout her record and share some of the strides Idaho students have made under her watch.
"If you don’t put yourself out there, you’re never going to put yourself out there so you’ve got to do it," Shaffer explained.
Ybarra believes helping to prepare an aspiring journalist falls within her duties as superintendent. Ybarra will face Debbie Critchfield and Branden Durst in the Republican primary to retain her seat on May 17.
"I was impressed when I was here for the (Milken Educator) awards and she approached me in front of all of those people people and asked me for an interview," Ybarra said. "I wanted to make sure she got her practice in, and I've got to tell you, I think she rivals any journalist that I've ever been interviewed by."
She explained to Shaffer that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, education hasn't been immune from staffing shortages that have affected other industries. Ybarra, a former third-grade teacher, said she's spent some time recently teaching in first- and second-grade classrooms because of the shortages.
Ybarra explained to Shaffer that she has a student advisory council, and the students who participate tire of hearing the false narrative that Idaho trails the nation in almost every educational category.
"Have you heard that rumor that we're last for everything? That we're last for achievement?" Ybarra asked Shaffer. "Well, we're not."
Ybarra explained to Shaffer that Idaho is first in the nation in terms of college credits earned by high school students. She said Idaho is fifth in the nation for college and career readiness. She said Idaho's five-year graduation rate is at an all-time high, and Idaho has improved from 31st to 17th among states for student achievement.
Furthermore, Ybarra said Idaho hasn't experienced the slide-backs in student performance that have hampered other states amid the pandemic.
Opponents in the race for state superintendent of public instruction have been critical of Idaho's rate of 37 percent of high school students moving on to college. Ybarra believes that statistic requires further examination. Ybarra emphasized it doesn't factor in students who earned certain types of certificates, or those who joined the military or went on a religious mission after graduation.
During her visit at Highland, Ybarra also visited the school's welding and veterinary medicine courses. School District 25 officials explained they're among 29 career and technical education courses offered by the district. The courses include students from all of the district's high schools, who meet together.
Adam Guzman, a senior in the Highland welding program, explained he now plans to pursue welding as a career, possibly working on oil pipelines.
"I think the one thing that stood out to me was how much that (welding) instructor (Jack Garrett) loves what he does, and the students know that. They know how much you care," Ybarra said after leaving the welding classroom. "He said somebody who graduated five years ago called him up and said, 'I know you taught me how to do this, welding copper, but will you remind me one more time? Somebody has been asking me to weld some copper.'"