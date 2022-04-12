Debbie Critchfield would like Idaho high schools to focus less emphasis on the time their juniors and seniors spend in a classroom seat and prioritize providing them real-world, career experiences.
Critchfield, of Oakley, is one of three candidates running in the May 17 Republican primary for state superintendent of public instruction. The winner will face off against Democrat Terry Gilbert in the general election.
Critchfield, who holds a political science degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, is a former chairperson of the Cassia County School Board and a former Idaho State Board of Education president. For the past nine years, she's worked in public relations with the Cassia County School District.
Critchfield explained her goal for Idaho's public schools is to make certain they prepare students for whatever career options they'd like to pursue, whether it be college, the trades or something else. She believes high school internships and apprenticeships prepare students to experience what work life is like in a low-risk environment.
"Use that junior and senior year as a training ground to not only develop what careers they want to have, but it also gives them that (career) exposure in real time, in a real setting," Critchfield said.
Critchfield said the approach ensures when Idaho students "leave high school with a piece of paper they aren't left wondering, 'Now what?'"
Critchfield noted the state's investment in education has risen by $600 million during the past eight years, but she disagrees the Idaho taxpayers have gotten a good return on their investment. While Idaho has done a good job of helping students earn college credits in high school, Critchfield emphasized that only 37 percent of Idaho high school students are going on to college, and high school graduation rates are down.
Critchfield believes financial constraints have been a significant barrier to many Idaho students going on to college. During her first two years as president of the State Board of Education, Critchfield said she worked with Idaho college presidents to freeze tuition.
Critchfield worked for six years as a substitute teacher. She was also heavily involved in her local schools as a parent of students. To become more involved, she ran for a spot on her local school board, where she served for 10 years, including half of that decade as its chairperson.
While serving on the school board, she learned about the challenges rural districts face in recruiting and retaining teachers and administrators. She explained new teachers came to the rural districts to get started and often left a couple of years later for larger districts that could afford to pay more.
A couple of years after leaving the school board, she learned of an opportunity to serve on the State Board of Education. She was appointed by former Gov. Butch Otter and reappointed by Gov. Brad Little, serving from 2014 to 2021.
While on the State Board of Education, Critchfield said she championed bolstering the state's career ladder, leveling salary discrepancies between rural and urban districts. She and another board member also worked with a state lawmaker to establish an alternate path toward certifying educators. The program, launched three years ago, seeks to help people with experience in a given field more easily enter teaching. It's now administered through the College of Southern Idaho and Lewis and Clark State College. Critchfield said the program has helped hundreds of educators enter the profession.