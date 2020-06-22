POCATELLO — Idaho Public Health officials announced Monday night a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases continued during the weekend, with 11 new cases confirmed in Southeast Idaho and 164 new cases reported statewide.
Four of the new cases involved Bannock County patients, three involved Franklin County cases and Bingham and Power counties each added two new cases.
Of the 153 Southeast Idaho cases confirmed thus far, 99 patients have now recovered.
Statewide, 4,254 people have been infected, and 89 patients have died. Idaho has added 699 confirmed cases since June 15, not counting additional probable cases. The trend has led Central District Health to announce Ada County is moving back to Stage Three of the Gov. Brad Little's four-phase COVID-19 reopening plan, forcing large venues to close again and certain restrictions to be reimposed.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said there are immediate plans to follow Ada County's lead and roll back to an earlier phase of reopening within her jurisdiction.
"That said, things could change quickly," Mann said in an email. "It is really dependent upon the choices we are all making, including staying home if sick, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing cloth face coverings when in public and washing our hands."
Mann said if Southeast Idaho were to experience an infection rate similar to Ada County, Public Health would work with local elected officials and Little to determine the appropriate course of action.
Public Health officials point out that most of the state's cases involve patients under 50 years old.
“They’re going out to the bars, they’re going out and having a good time,” state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said at last week’s City Club of Boise forum. “They don’t perceive themselves at risk of severe disease.”
The good news, explained Southeastern District Health spokeswoman Tracy McCullough, is that the state's vulnerable populations have apparently been good about following guidance intended to limit transmission, such as maintaining social distance, wearing a protective mask and sanitizing hands and surfaces.
In Southeast Idaho, McCullough said most cases have involved people who have had contact with other confirmed cases, especially family members. Aside from 16 regional cases that originated from a church gathering in Idaho Falls, McCullough said, "We haven't had any connection to some big event, gathering or bar."
The White House has identified “14-day downward trajectories” in both confirmed cases and test positivity rates as key criteria for reopening. Idaho met those recommendations when the reopening process began. The recent spike, however, means the state would not qualify for reopening under the federal guidance.
Little has repeatedly said that he would consider renewing some restrictions if cases spike in order to prevent Idaho's health care system from becoming overwhelmed. But last week he suggested any such decisions could be made on a regional, rather than statewide, basis.