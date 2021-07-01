POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are urging motorists to use extreme caution while driving this holiday weekend following a five-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on a busy Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello.
Fortunately no one was injured in the 12:21 p.m. wreck but the chain-reaction crash shut down Interstate 15's South Fifth Avenue exit and one of the freeway's northbound lanes for over an hour, state police said.
The crash was caused by vehicles slowing down because of roadwork being done on Interstate 15 northbound, state police said.
Additional details about the crash, including the names of the motorists involved, have not been released.
The chain-reaction wreck backed up traffic and caused significant delays on Interstate 15 northbound through Pocatello on Thursday afternoon.
State police said that with the start of the July 4 holiday weekend, Interstate 15 is going to see much more traffic than normal. State police advise motorists to drive carefully and slow down to avoid collisions during one of the busiest travel times of the year.