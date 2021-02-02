Aggressive driving is a contributing factor in half of all crashes in Idaho.
Aggressive driving was a factor in more than one-third of all fatality crashes last year. Troopers hope to reduce the number of those crashes by increasing patrols that look for aggressive drivers.
"If you drive, you've seen aggressive driving," said Lt. Michael Winans with ISP's District 5 office in Pocatello. "Sadly, many of us know someone who's been in a crash due to aggressive driving. Whether it's speeding, red light running, or other dangerous behavior, if our enforcement efforts can educate and motivate drivers to avoid driving aggressively, we know lives can be saved."
Extra ISP patrols are already on the road as part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign to curb aggressive driving. The extra aggressive driving patrols began today and run through February 15.
"Troopers enforce aggressive driving laws every day," Winans said. "With extra patrols, the risk of a citation is greater. But hopefully, it means less risk of a deadly crash. It's often hard to know what we prevent. But we do know Idahoans are alive today because of these statewide efforts."
What is Aggressive Driving? The following comes from shift-idaho.org/aggressive-driving/
- Speeding or driving too fast for conditions;
- Ignoring traffic signals;
- Tailgating;
- Weaving in and out of traffic, improper, or abrupt lane changes;
- Passing on the shoulder;
- Making rude hand or facial gestures, screaming, honking, flashing lights in an aggressive manner.
To Report an aggressive Driver, find a safe place and call 911. Provide to the dispatcher your location, a description of the involved vehicle including, if possible, a license plate.
Additional aggressive driving patrols are funded by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Thank you to these agencies for supporting ISP's efforts to keep Idaho's roadways safe.