POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are increasing their patrols as part of an effort to deter aggressive driving and, subsequently, save lives.
ISP officials say aggressive driving plays a role in about half of all the crashes in Idaho, and was a factor in more than one-third of all fatal accidents last year.
"Sadly, many of us know someone who's been in a crash due to aggressive driving," Lt. Michael Winans with ISP's District 5 office in Pocatello, said in a news release. "Whether it's speeding, red light running, or other dangerous behavior, if our enforcement efforts can educate and motivate drivers to avoid driving aggressively, we know lives can be saved.”
A grant from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is funding the extra patrols that started Tuesday and will continue through Feb. 15.
ISP officials say the effort is part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign that may lead to more citations, but could also help reduce the risk of deadly crashes.
Dozens of law enforcement agencies throughout the state are participating.
Aggressive driving behaviors include speeding or driving to fast for conditions, ignoring traffic signals, tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, passing on the shoulder, making rude hand or facial gestures, screaming, honking and flashing lights in an aggressive manner, according to shift-idaho.org.
State police encourage anyone who witnesses such behavior to find a safe place and call 911. They should be prepared to give dispatchers their location, a description of the vehicle and, if possible, its license plate number.