On Friday, January 1, 2021, at 02:27 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 32 in Caldwell, Idaho.
A 2001 Toyota Sequoia being driven by a Kaleb Torres, 24, of Caldwell, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate.
The Sequoia struck a 2005 Ford Focus being driven by Nicholas White, 19, of New Plymouth. The Focus had three passengers: Reed Thulander, 19, of Cambridge, Kenzie White, 21, of New Plymouth, and Wyatt Currey, 20, of Brogan, Oregon.
Thulander succumbed to his injuries on scene. Currey was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Torres was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa. Torres was wearing a seatbelt.
Westbound traffic on Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.