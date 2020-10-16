Idaho State Police confiscated what they're calling a large amount of marijuana from a vehicle involved in a lengthy high-speed chase in Bannock County on Friday.
When the pursuit ended state police arrested the driver of the vehicle, Justin Ker, 39, of Idaho Falls, after using spike strips to disable his Land Rover on Interstate 15.
Ker has been charged with felony eluding, marijuana trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession/use of drug paraphernalia, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The chase began around 4 p.m. Friday when state police responded to a traffic complaint regarding a Land Rover traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Interstate 15 in Arimo.
The responding troopers located the Land Rover, driven by Ker, traveling northbound on the interstate just north of Arimo.
Ker refused to pull over and tried to evade state police at speeds of over 90 mph, exiting the interstate and traveling eastbound on Highway 30, turning around and traveling westbound on Highway 30 and then re-entering Interstate 15 northbound.
State police tried to stop Ker's Land Rover several times by using spike strips and finally succeeded in deflating his tires just north of Inkom.
Ker then stopped his vehicle on the interstate near the Inkom Port of Entry facility and was arrested by state police without further incident.
State police said a large amount of marijuana was confiscated from Ker's vehicle following the chase.
Ker was subsequently booked into the Bannock County Jail, where he's currently being held.