The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories alerting the public that a powerful winter storm could dump several inches of snow on most of East Idaho starting Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning.
The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are urging motorists to use extreme caution while driving during the storm, especially in East Idaho's higher elevations.
ITD says it's possible that road conditions in parts of East Idaho might become too dangerous for snowplows to operate, resulting in temporary road closures.
"We are expecting some substantial winds and precipitation," ITD Operations Manager Wade Allen said. "Our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow."
The only areas that are forecast to see minor impacts from the storm are Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Raft River, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley and Firth, all of which are expected to receive a rain-snow mix from the storm with less than a half-inch of snow accumulating, the weather service said.
While roads in those areas are expected to be slick but drivable during the storm, motorists elsewhere in East Idaho can expect hazardous driving conditions created by snow-covered roads and limited visibility. Road conditions on East Idaho's mountain passes as well as on Interstate 15, Highway 20 and Highway 33 are expected to be especially dangerous.
The storm is forecast to hit with the most ferocity in the Island Park, Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Emigration Summit and Wayan areas, all of which are expected to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
The weather service is telling people in those areas, "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
The weather service said 3 to 8 inches of snow could fall on the Albion, Almo, Malta, Arbon, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Downey, McCammon, Arimo, Inkom and Lava Hot Springs areas, while 2 to 6 inches of snow could fall on the Fish Creek Summit, Dubois, Spencer, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, St. Charles, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace, Henry, Bone, Driggs, Tetonia and Ashton areas.
The forecast is calling for 1 to 5 inches of snow in the Arco, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas.
The weather service said rain will likely be mixed in with the snow at times during the storm, especially in lower elevation areas.
In addition to the precipitation, the storm is forecast to bring winds of up to 45 mph to East Idaho. The expected gusts have triggered a wind advisory for the region and will likely be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects, to make controlling a vehicle difficult, and to drastically reduce visibility due to blowing snow.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories calling for several inches of snow are in effect in the central Idaho mountains, including the Stanley, Salmon, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas, and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, the storm has triggered winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories in Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington state and Utah.
The weather service said two more winter storm systems could hit East Idaho this week — one on Thursday and the other on Friday night and Saturday morning.
No warnings have yet been issued regarding these weather systems but those will be forthcoming if the forecast holds.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest winter weather updates.