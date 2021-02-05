Idaho State Police are urging motorists to drive carefully on Interstate 15 in the Malad area because of the snowy and icy conditions that caused several wrecks there on Friday afternoon.
State police said drifting snow on Malad Pass on Friday has created especially hazardous driving conditions on Interstate 15 in that area.
State police said none of Friday afternoon's wrecks on the freeway in the Malad area resulted in any serious injuries.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and special weather alert for East Idaho for Friday warning the public about the snowy conditions in much of the region.
Motorists traveling on Interstate 15 in the Malad area should expect winter driving conditions through Friday night and should use caution.