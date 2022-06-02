Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 58 near Inkom.
State police say a truck pulling a trailer crashed around 11:40 a.m. and came apart, spreading debris over both lanes of travel.
A secondary crash about a mile down the road occurred because of the trailer crash and is also being investigated, state police said.
Nobody was injured during the crash.
The crash is currently blocking all lanes and traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 91.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or to expect delays.
This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
