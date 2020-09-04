NAMPA — Idaho State Police are investigating an incident involving a stolen puppy that was reportedly thrown from a vehicle on westbound Interstate 84 in the Nampa area on Tuesday afternoon.
A witness told police that the puppy was tossed out the window of a moving vehicle around 2:20 p.m. She stopped to help the animal and flagged down an ISP trooper who happened to be passing by a short time later.
Police say the Shitzu, estimated to be about 10 weeks old, was taken to the West Valley Humane Society for care. He suffered some road rash around his mouth and paws but was otherwise OK.
Authorities have since identified the rightful owner of the puppy that was reported stolen from a Nampa home earlier that day. But they are still trying to determine who took and injured the animal. Police say the witness couldn’t describe the vehicle or the person inside.
They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them by phone at 208-343-COPS, online at 343cops.com or through the “P3 Tips” app. Police say tips can be reported anonymously.