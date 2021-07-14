Idaho State Police have identified the woman who died following a single vehicle crash near Blackfoot on July 1.
Police say Victoria Stoddart, 22 of Blackfoot, was travelling eastbound on North Rose Road in a 2018 Honda Civic when the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled.
The crash occurred around 5:34 a.m. on July 1 in the area of 195 N Rose Road, north of Blackfoot, according to state police.
Stoddart, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, police said.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.