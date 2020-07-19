Motorcycle crash

An ambulance at the scene of Sunday's fatal motorcycle crash on Mink Creek Road south of Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley Photo

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash on Mink Creek Road near South Fork Mink Creek Road, south of Pocatello.

Terry Smith, 63, of Moore, ID, was traveling eastbound on a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. Smith left the roadway off the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Smith was not wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.