Idaho State Police have identified the owner of a Shitzu puppy that was stolen from a home in Nampa and then thrown from a moving vehicle onto Interstate 84 on Tuesday, according to a news release.
State police then contacted shelter managers at the West Valley Humane Society where workers have been caring for the puppy since it was recovered. It looks like the dog will be reunited with its family, according to state police. But investigators with state police and the Nampa police would still like to find who took the puppy.
They’re asking anyone driving on I-84 through Nampa on Tuesday about 2:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes if they saw anything tossed from a window of a moving vehicle.
A state trooper happened to pass by moments later and was flagged down by a woman who said she saw the dog tossed from the vehicle. Then she had pulled over to help the puppy.
The trooper called Canyon County Animal Control and it picked up the 10-week-old puppy. And they took care of it. The puppy had suffered road rash around its mouth and paws, but was otherwise OK.
The woman who saw the incident, however, wasn’t able to describe the vehicle or person inside.
But she said she would even have been willing to take care of the puppy if the legal owners had not been found, according to state police.
Anyone who has information on who may have stolen the puppy and thrown it onto the road is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Tips can be anonymous and can also be made online at 343cops.com.