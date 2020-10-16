On October 16, 2020, at 3:57 p.m., Idaho State Police received a traffic complaint on a Land Rover that was travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 40 in Arimo.
Idaho State Police were able to locate the vehicle, driven by Justin Ker, 39, of Idaho Falls, near milepost 42.
Ker failed to stop and evaded police. The pursuit traveled northbound on I15, eastbound on US30, then back westbound on US30 to I15 and continued northbound on I15 where he evaded spike strips several times.
The Land Rover was successfully spiked at milepost 59, where Ker stopped and was taken into custody.