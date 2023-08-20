Wildfires

Jazmine Talley holds her daughter Marley, 7, as they stand at the ruins of her parents’ Evergreen Drive home on Saturday after it was destroyed by the Gray Fire in Medical Lake, Wash.

 Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review

Two wildfires that ravaged different parts of eastern Washington's Spokane County on Friday afternoon destroyed 300 structures, including homes and outbuildings, and torched 18,000 acres of homes, scrublands, farm fields and forests. At least one person is dead.

The fire that burned through Medical Lake razed at least 185 structures and blackened more than 9,500 acres. Called the Gray Fire, the blaze was 0% contained as of Saturday night, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

