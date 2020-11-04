polls

Here are the latest election results with more than 50 percent of precincts reporting. 

President of the United States (Idaho vote totals)

  • Jo Jorgensen (L) - 852 votes 
  • Brock Pierce (Ind) - 195 votes 
  • Donald J. Trump (R) - 21,063 votes
  • Kanye West (I) - 185 votes
  • Joseph R. Biden (D) - 13,875 votes 
  • Don Blankenship (C) - 82 votes
  • Rocky "Rocky" De La Fuente (I) - 85 votes 

United States Senator (Idaho vote totals)

  • Ray J. Writz (C) - 395 votes 
  • Natalie M. Fleming (I) - 1,268 votes 
  • Paulette Jordan (D) - 14,526 votes 
  • Jim Risch (R) - 20,038 votes 

United States Representative, District 2 (Idaho vote totals)

  • C. Aaron Swisher (D) - 12,504 votes 
  • Pro-Life (C) - 659 votes 
  • Idaho Sierra Law (L) - 796 votes 
  • Mike Simpson (R) - 21,866 votes

Legislative District 28 State Senator 

  • Jim Guthrie (R) - 13,573 votes 
  • Dan Karlan (L) - 4,206 votes 

Legislative District 28, Position A, State Representative 

  • Randy Armstrong (R) - 12,260 votes 
  • Mike Saville (D) - 6,234 votes 

Legislative District 29, Position A, State Representative 

  • Dustin Whitney Manwaring (R) - 8,955 votes 
  • Chris Abernathy (D) - 8,142 votes 

Bannock County Commissioner First District 

  • Lorin W. Nielsen (I) - 12,475 votes
  • Robert Ballard (I) - 6,783 votes
  • Ernie Moser (R) - 15,456 votes

Bannock County Commissioner Second District 

  • Lisa Alexander (D) - 14,740 votes 
  • Jeff Hough (R) - 20,653 votes

Bannock County Sherriff

  • Tony Manu (R) - 25,228 votes
  • Nate Stewart (I) - 9,431 votes 

Consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city

  • Yes - 16,560 votes 
  • No - 18,641 votes 

Bond to fund new Portneuf Library 

  • In Favor - 4,235 votes
  • Against - 4,937 votes 

Bond to fund new McCammon fire station 

  • In Favor - 242 votes 
  • Against - 130 votes 

Power County Sheriff (Final results)

  • Joshua Campbell (R) - 2,129 votes
  • Max Sprague (D) - 927 votes

Power County Prosecutor (Final results)

  • Anson Call (R) - 2,724 votes
  • Abe Luca (Write-In) - 50 votes