Here are the latest election results with more than 50 percent of precincts reporting.
President of the United States (Idaho vote totals)
- Jo Jorgensen (L) - 852 votes
- Brock Pierce (Ind) - 195 votes
- Donald J. Trump (R) - 21,063 votes
- Kanye West (I) - 185 votes
- Joseph R. Biden (D) - 13,875 votes
- Don Blankenship (C) - 82 votes
- Rocky "Rocky" De La Fuente (I) - 85 votes
United States Senator (Idaho vote totals)
- Ray J. Writz (C) - 395 votes
- Natalie M. Fleming (I) - 1,268 votes
- Paulette Jordan (D) - 14,526 votes
- Jim Risch (R) - 20,038 votes
United States Representative, District 2 (Idaho vote totals)
- C. Aaron Swisher (D) - 12,504 votes
- Pro-Life (C) - 659 votes
- Idaho Sierra Law (L) - 796 votes
- Mike Simpson (R) - 21,866 votes
Legislative District 28 State Senator
- Jim Guthrie (R) - 13,573 votes
- Dan Karlan (L) - 4,206 votes
Legislative District 28, Position A, State Representative
- Randy Armstrong (R) - 12,260 votes
- Mike Saville (D) - 6,234 votes
Legislative District 29, Position A, State Representative
- Dustin Whitney Manwaring (R) - 8,955 votes
- Chris Abernathy (D) - 8,142 votes
Bannock County Commissioner First District
- Lorin W. Nielsen (I) - 12,475 votes
- Robert Ballard (I) - 6,783 votes
- Ernie Moser (R) - 15,456 votes
Bannock County Commissioner Second District
- Lisa Alexander (D) - 14,740 votes
- Jeff Hough (R) - 20,653 votes
Bannock County Sherriff
- Tony Manu (R) - 25,228 votes
- Nate Stewart (I) - 9,431 votes
Consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city
- Yes - 16,560 votes
- No - 18,641 votes
Bond to fund new Portneuf Library
- In Favor - 4,235 votes
- Against - 4,937 votes
Bond to fund new McCammon fire station
- In Favor - 242 votes
- Against - 130 votes
Power County Sheriff (Final results)
- Joshua Campbell (R) - 2,129 votes
- Max Sprague (D) - 927 votes
Power County Prosecutor (Final results)
- Anson Call (R) - 2,724 votes
- Abe Luca (Write-In) - 50 votes