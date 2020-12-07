CHUBBUCK — Four brothers from Montana who are “Star Wars” enthusiasts appeared in realistic costumes at C-A-L Ranch in Chubbuck on Saturday to serve as bell ringers and raise funds for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
Crew, Reef, Ty and Finn Johnston say they were happy to help out, even as "The Mandalorian" show has piqued interest in the "Star Wars" universe.
“We thought it was a good opportunity especially within the holiday season,” said Reef Johnston, who coordinates the group.
Their costumes drew a lot of attention from dozens of shoppers entering C-A-L Ranch for the two hours in the afternoon that the four costumed characters rang bells for the Salvation Army outside the store's front entry.
The four “Star Wars” characters — Scorch, Sev, Boss and Fixer — drew interest from all ages, Reef said.
The brothers operate through the Timberline Garrison, the local unit of the 501st Legion. According to the 501st Legion's website, "The Legion is an all-volunteer organization formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity within which to operate.
The Legion seeks to promote interest in Star Wars through the building and wearing of quality costumes, and to facilitate the use of these costumes for Star Wars-related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work."
The costumes are detailed and have lights. And they're able to get an electronic system set up in the costume to say lines and quotes from video games and from movies that fans might recognize, Reef said.
While he and his brothers were in costume for a couple hours, he says some people are able to stay in their costumes for as long as three or even four hours.
They have ventilation in their costumes and can use ice for cooling if needed. They also have Bluetooth in their costumes so they can make phone calls to spouses and others if need be.
Reef says the appearance was a blast.
“We love doing stuff like this and it makes time go by real fast,” he said. “That's really what our focus is: We try to do anything for good causes.”
And the appearances by the members are free. It's just a matter of getting in touch through the 501st website at www.idaho501st.com to see who's available on that date for anyone who wants to book them.
“We always try to make sure we have somebody who can fill a request,” Reef said.
He says typically the 501st Legion gets a request for an appearance every other month or so in Idaho.
Reef says it's interesting for them to meet people of all ages who represent different generations of fans.
“You get the generation who grew up with the original trilogy, the Darth Vaders, the Luke Skywalkers, the Han Solos and the Princess Leias,” he said.
Reef said they also get the middle generations who were weaned on the Clone Wars and Anakin Skywalker and the second trilogy that came out.
Then there's the new trilogy and the younger fans of Rey and Kylo Ren. He understands their enthusiasm.
Reef says “Star Wars” movies were the first films he got to see in theaters.
“I just remember how excited I was and how invested I got into it,” he said.
Meanwhile, his father grew up watching the original trilogy at home and in theaters and introduced it to him and his brothers. Reef remembers being fascinated with the whole “Star Wars” universe.
“And then later on having my own experience watching the prequel trilogy in theaters and just like really being able to enjoy 'Star Wars' on the big screen like my father before me,” he said.
Reef said it changed his perspective and changed his imagination and how he went out and enjoyed things.
The four characters that the brothers portrayed during their appearance in Pocatello came from a video game released in 2005 called "Republic Commandos," Reef said.
“Growing up I became familiar with those characters and we decided to get into the Rebel Legion because we grew up to know and enjoy and love these characters,” he said.
Reef says the Commandos are like the Navy SEALs of the Clone Troopers before they became the empire's storm troopers.
He said they had fun interacting with the adults and visitors at the store entrance.
“I love doing it,” he said. “I love interacting with people. I love staying in character.”
He says that staying in character can even help give people more of an experience that they remember.
“That's my ultimate goal is I want to give people an experience," he said. “As much as I'm having the experience, it's more important to give other people the experience.”
It's especially important during a hospital visit, said Reef, who's the event coordinator for the Idaho-Montana Garrison of the 501st.
“It's like their own little story that they can have,” he said. “That's what I think is important is giving people an experience and opportunities for a story that they can hold on to.”
He says the franchise's immersiveness is what helps draw fans.
“We can immerse ourselves and tie ourselves to the story,” he said.
And that allows for people to create their own stories that they can take and tell their own families and friends.
“Story and experiences are forever,” he said.