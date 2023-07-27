POCATELLO — A downtown Pocatello brewery has temporarily closed while it prepares to move to another location.
Star Route Brewery served its last craft brew at the business’s former location, 218 N. Main St. in Historic Downtown Pocatello, on Saturday.
Chris White, who co-owns the business with his wife, Gretchen, recently sat down with the Idaho State Journal to talk about the dedication it took to keep the business open after opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s next for the city's fourth microbrewery.
“Getting through the coronavirus pandemic was definitely the most difficult part of opening this business,” White said. “We opened around Thanksgiving 2020 at 50 percent capacity after being delayed about six months because the contractors couldn’t come in to get the building finished.”
Fast forward about three years, and the dedication of White and his crew earned the brewery a bronze medal at the NABA International Beer & Cider awards in early June. White’s Backstrap Black IPA, a Cascadian style American black dark ale, took home the award.
Just over one month after winning the award, however, Star Route was closed. The closure isn’t expected to last too long, though, as White has already secured the brewery’s next location, just a hop, skip and jump away.
The brewery, which will be situated in the building attached to the Elks Lodge in Pocatello (412 S. Main St.) is expected to reopen this fall, or at the very latest spring 2024 if White runs into any delays during the remodel process, he said.
White said part of his reason for relocating came on the heels of receiving a significant offer on the former location from Craig Yadon, who recently received a state award for his work in renovating the building next door, the former Petersen Furniture building that has been renamed the Purpose Center.
“Craig did such a great job remodeling the building next door,” White said. “Then he also purchased the building that Main Steam Coffee and Desserts called home. I have had a number of health issues with my lower leg and it just felt right to downsize a little bit. We got to talking and one thing just led to another.”
White will be leaving a space that was about 6,000 square feet and relocating into one that sits at just over 2,000 square feet, he said, adding that the overhead expenses that came with operating in such a large space were starting to build.
“Star Route has been a pretty popular place since it opened in 2020, but with any alcohol-based business, foot traffic can be pretty hit or miss at times,” White said. “Sometimes it was hoppin’, sometimes it wasn’t, so moving over to a smaller space that is a little more manageable will allow us to focus on what really made us successful: our small batch specialty brews.”
In just three short years, Star Route had brewed over 70 different beers and had upward of 18 different beers on tap at one given moment. Aside from the award-winning Backstrap Black IPA, some of the most popular craft brews at Star Route include a Mole Mexican Stout, a Carolina Reaper Double IPA and the Brain Fog Hazy IPA. White’s personal favorite, the Creed Lager, was also a top-seller, he said.
Moving over to the new location will allow White to establish a smaller brewing system that will allow for more batches of specialty brews, he said, adding that he also intends to install his larger system from the former location somewhere off-site and ready to use whenever he needs to make large batches of more standard fares.
Additionally, White has retained his wholesaler's license, which will allow him to continue serving Star Route brews at specialty events, of which the next will be the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest 2 at Lookout Point from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 9.
One of the most loved aspects of Star Route’s former location was the large outdoor patio and seating area, which hosted numerous live bands and performances over the years. White said his intention is to convert some of the empty space near the new facility into an outdoor patio sometime around the summer of 2024.
“We’re hoping that the outdoor patio area will be big enough to host some bands and performances and then inside we want to have a little space to set up individual solo acts, more of the acoustic-type stuff,” White said.
White is also encouraged by the synergistic opportunities that will naturally present themselves because of the business’s close proximity to the Elks Lodge. He said the Elks Lodge usually hosts its bands or entertainment events on Friday so he will host most of his events on Saturday.
He also is interested in seeing about having the Elks Lodge serve some of its food at Star Route on certain days of the week. His ultimate goal, however, is to be able to serve small, artisan pizzas inside Star Route once the new location is established.
Overall, White is looking forward to the new opportunities that will come with the fresh digs and he is eagerly awaiting the chance to serve up his specialty brews once again.
“We’re excited and can’t wait to serve up your favorite Star Route brews here in just a few short months,” he said “Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us over the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.