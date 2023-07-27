Star Route owner Chris White

Star Route Brewery owner Chris White poses for a photo at the bar of his former location at 218 N. Main St. in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The brewery is expected to reopen at 412 S. Main St. in the fall.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — A downtown Pocatello brewery has temporarily closed while it prepares to move to another location.

Star Route Brewery served its last craft brew at the business’s former location, 218 N. Main St. in Historic Downtown Pocatello, on Saturday. 

Star Route Brewery new location

Star Route Brewery will be moving into this location, 412 S. Main St., in Historic Downtown Pocatello this fall or in the spring of 2024.

