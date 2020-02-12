POCATELLO — Bingham Healthcare has opened a new urgent care clinic in Pocatello.
Officials say 1st Choice Urgent Care, located at 1595 Bannock Highway, will focus on serious, but not life-threatening, emergencies and illnesses. Medical providers there will treat injuries from accidents and falls, broken bones, fevers, flu symptoms, respiratory illnesses, rashes and urinary tract infections among other conditions. They will also offer sports physicals.
“We’re passionate about helping people throughout the region stay healthy, and the caring and compassionate doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants at 1st Choice Urgent Care are a great team of caregivers committed to that mission,” Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare, said in a news release. “As a non-profit regional healthcare provider, we continually seek opportunities to extend our world-class medical services to the many communities we serve.”
The new urgent care clinic will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials say no appointments are necessary.
For more information, people can call 208-239-6511.