A 57-year-old St. Anthony man was killed Sunday afternoon from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash north of Ashton, Idaho State Police said.
David Hobbs, who was driving westbound on Highway 20 in a 2017 GMC Sierra pulling a boat and a trailer, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at milepost 367 at 4:48 p.m.
State police said his passenger, Debra Hobbs, 57, of St. Anthony, was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.
State police said Todd Kawakami, 53, of Chino, California, was driving eastbound on Highway 20 in a 2016 Honda Odyssey. Vitalie Nebesnii, 30, of Rexburg, was driving westbound in a 2015 Toyota Corolla.
Kawakami crossed the center line, struck Nebesnii's vehicle, and then struck Hobbs' vehicle, causing Hobbs to veer into the guardrail, state police said.
Todd Kawakami was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His three passengers, Syanna Kawakami, 46, of Chino, California, and two juveniles were transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 20 were blocked for approximately six hours.