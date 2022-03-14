POCATELLO — The Spring Fair at Holt Arena will feature several new vendors when the popular home and garden show makes its return after a two-year hiatus.
The fair is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. on both March 24 and March 25 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 26. Admission is $3 and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
Organizer Bob Bloxham, with Pocatello-based Raven Productions, explained many past participants have gone out of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonetheless, he's booked more than 200 vendors for the event, including many more new participants than normal, and he's expecting to draw a bigger crowd than normal, based on pent-up demand from a public that's eager to attend community events.
The fair usually draws between 12,000 and 15,000 people combined throughout its three days, Bloxham said.
Bloxham's wife, Kate DeLate, used to own the former Pocatello outdoor clothing and equipment store the Raven's Nest — hence the name Raven Productions. He and his wife have been running the Spring Fair since 1990. They had to call the event off in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
"We're kind of expecting this one could be our best (event) ever," Bloxham said. "People are tired of not going places. I think people are tired of not doing things."
Furthermore, Bloxham said people who haven't been able to travel have invested more into their homes, increasing the demand for home and garden supplies and services.
"We think it's a great community event. It's a home and garden showcase so people can come up there and show all of their windows, all of their siding and all of their roofing," Bloxham said. "Rather than go business to business they come to Holt Arena and everything is under one roof."
Bloxham said the food court at the Spring Fair is especially popular, featuring fair-style food such as candy apples, fudge, kettle corn and other delicacies.
"We get people who come every night just to eat dinner up there," Bloxham said.
He said Phil Meador Automotive Group will showcase its new line of Toyotas and Subarus at the fair.
Many vendors will feature special deals on products such as hot tubs and lawn and garden equipment.
Permanent outdoor lighting is a hot new trend that will be on display at the fair, he said. Some other popular items to be offered by vendors will include clothing, jewelry, metal art and sheds, Bloxham said.