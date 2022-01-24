Sorry, an error occurred.
SPOKANE (AP) — Spokane police shot and killed a man who was holding a baby at knifepoint, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said.
Meidl said police responded to an area of north Spokane at 12:45 p.m. Monday when they received a report from a distressed woman, KXLY-TV reported.
Meidl said they found the man holding an infant and a knife. Two officers fired their weapons at the man and the man died at a hospital, Meidl said. The baby wasn’t hurt, he said.
Meidl did not say what the relationships are between the woman, man and the baby. Their names and the names of the officers who shot the man haven’t been released.
A Spokane Independent Investigation Response investigation into the incident is underway, police said.
