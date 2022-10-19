homecoming greeting

The Green Canyon High School community gathered on Saturday to greet Sydney Howell to the school’s Homecoming dance after a stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma diagnosis in early August.

 Photo courtesy of Jen Folkman

The community at Green Canyon High School came together on Saturday, the night of Homecoming, to help make the wishes of a student come true.

In early August, everything changed for Green Canyon junior Sydney Howell when she was diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer.

