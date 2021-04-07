POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 23 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Public health officials said a Bannock County woman in her 60s and a Bingham County man in his 80s have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths confirmed in Southeast Idaho due to the virus to 215.
Public health officials said the new cases included 10 in Bannock County, eight in Bingham County, four in Franklin County and one in Caribou County.